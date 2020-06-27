4218 6TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Central Oak Park neighborhood next to Kenwood neighborhood! Great family neighborhood! This is an ideal location right in between downtown Saint Petersburg and the Gulf Beaches! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unfurnished single family home. The house has all new paint and all new flooring, new kitchen backsplash, and new vanity. New windows throughout the house.Small-pet Friendly. This is a very safe and quiet neighborhood; one of the best in Saint Petersburg!!!!!

All appliances Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, NewDishwasher, and Microwave are staying with the property. There is a Fire Pit backyard and a Shed for tenants use as well.