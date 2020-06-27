All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

4218 6TH AVENUE N

4218 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4218 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Central Oak Park neighborhood next to Kenwood neighborhood! Great family neighborhood! This is an ideal location right in between downtown Saint Petersburg and the Gulf Beaches! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unfurnished single family home. The house has all new paint and all new flooring, new kitchen backsplash, and new vanity. New windows throughout the house.Small-pet Friendly. This is a very safe and quiet neighborhood; one of the best in Saint Petersburg!!!!!
------
All appliances Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, NewDishwasher, and Microwave are staying with the property. There is a Fire Pit backyard and a Shed for tenants use as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

