4218 6TH AVENUE N

Amenities
Central Oak Park neighborhood next to Kenwood neighborhood! Great family neighborhood! This is an ideal location right in between downtown Saint Petersburg and the Gulf Beaches! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unfurnished single family home. The house has all new paint and all new flooring, new kitchen backsplash, and new vanity. New windows throughout the house.Small-pet Friendly. This is a very safe and quiet neighborhood; one of the best in Saint Petersburg!!!!!
All appliances Washer, Dryer, Fridge, Stove, NewDishwasher, and Microwave are staying with the property. There is a Fire Pit backyard and a Shed for tenants use as well.