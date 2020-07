420 BARCELONA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH AVAILABLE 6/1/20! GATED COMMUNITY IN CARILLON...

HIGHLY DESIRED LOCATION FOR THIS UPDATED TOWNHOME WHICH FEATURES THE FOLLOWING: TRAVERTINE MARBLE TILE FLOORS AND BACKSPLASH WITH GLASS TILE ACCENTS,NEW STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES (KENNMORE ELITE), RESURFACED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND STAIRWAY, WATER SOFTENER, UPGRADED ELECTRICAL WITH UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, NEW MASTER SHOWER TILE, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR IN DESIGNER COLORS, STYLISH DRAPES AND WOODEN BLINDS, SATELLITE DISH, POND VIEW, CROWN MOLDING, 5 1/4" BASEBOARDS!!!!



COMMUNITY POOL IS HEATED WITH FURNISHED POOL HOUSE THAT CAN BE RESERVED FOR EVENTS...SURROUND PRE-WIRED, SECURITY 24HRS. COMMUNITY IS CENTRAL TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETE, BEACHES, DOWNTOWN TAMPA, FEATHER SOUND COUNTRY CLUB, NEW SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS, TWO AIRPORTS MINUTES AWAY!!!