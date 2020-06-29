4199 NARVAREZ WAY S

Amenities
Wonderful Fully Furnished home in St Petersburg with large yard. This is a home that will include all furnishings, housewares and utilities. Designed for a shorter-term April-1-2020 to July-31-2020.. Living room has a pull-out sofa which can be used as a 4th room for sleeping. Full dining room, Living room and family/game room. Washer and dryer. Beautiful new kitchen and nicely furnished. This home could be ideal for the family in transition of moving to the area, buying or building a home. Super clean spacious home. Garage is occupied by owners car.