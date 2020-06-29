4199 NARVAREZ WAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful Fully Furnished home in St Petersburg with large yard. This is a home that will include all furnishings, housewares and utilities. Designed for a shorter-term April-1-2020 to July-31-2020.. Living room has a pull-out sofa which can be used as a 4th room for sleeping. Full dining room, Living room and family/game room. Washer and dryer. Beautiful new kitchen and nicely furnished. This home could be ideal for the family in transition of moving to the area, buying or building a home. Super clean spacious home. Garage is occupied by owners car.