All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4199 NARVAREZ WAY S
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

4199 NARVAREZ WAY S

4199 Narvarez Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4199 Narvarez Way, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful Fully Furnished home in St Petersburg with large yard. This is a home that will include all furnishings, housewares and utilities. Designed for a shorter-term April-1-2020 to July-31-2020.. Living room has a pull-out sofa which can be used as a 4th room for sleeping. Full dining room, Living room and family/game room. Washer and dryer. Beautiful new kitchen and nicely furnished. This home could be ideal for the family in transition of moving to the area, buying or building a home. Super clean spacious home. Garage is occupied by owners car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S have any available units?
4199 NARVAREZ WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S have?
Some of 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
4199 NARVAREZ WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S offers parking.
Does 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S have a pool?
No, 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S have accessible units?
No, 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4199 NARVAREZ WAY S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus