415 17TH AVENUE NE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptionally maintained two story Foursquare home in the heart of Old Northeast. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been lovingly renovated & offers modern amenities with classic characteristics of a historic home. Situated on a lovely brick lined street the exterior of the property offers a charming front porch, off street parking, 2-car garage with alley access & overhead garage door opener for easy parking, plus a private fenced yard & large composite wood deck in the back ideal for entertaining. The interior has been lovingly updated with refinished hardwood flooring throughout, classic 8 inch baseboards, crown molding, designer window treatments, tasteful paint colors & lots of natural light. The open floor plan features a completely updated Chef’s kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry, glass fronted cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, gas stove and handy butcherblock island. Just off the kitchen is an indoor laundry space with full size front load washer/dryer & 1/2 bathroom. There is a bonus room/den that can be used for add’l living space or home office at the rear of the property with French doors leading to the back deck. Upstairs you will find a spacious Master retreat complete with walk-in closet offering built in drawers & shelving, a beautifully updated en-suite master bath with double sinks & large shower w/ frameless glass doors. Two add’l bedrooms & an updated hall bath also offering double sinks complete the upper floor. Fabulous Old NE location, only blocks downtown. Don't wait!