St. Petersburg, FL
415 17TH AVENUE NE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

415 17TH AVENUE NE

415 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

415 17th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptionally maintained two story Foursquare home in the heart of Old Northeast. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been lovingly renovated & offers modern amenities with classic characteristics of a historic home. Situated on a lovely brick lined street the exterior of the property offers a charming front porch, off street parking, 2-car garage with alley access & overhead garage door opener for easy parking, plus a private fenced yard & large composite wood deck in the back ideal for entertaining. The interior has been lovingly updated with refinished hardwood flooring throughout, classic 8 inch baseboards, crown molding, designer window treatments, tasteful paint colors & lots of natural light. The open floor plan features a completely updated Chef’s kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry, glass fronted cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, gas stove and handy butcherblock island. Just off the kitchen is an indoor laundry space with full size front load washer/dryer & 1/2 bathroom. There is a bonus room/den that can be used for add’l living space or home office at the rear of the property with French doors leading to the back deck. Upstairs you will find a spacious Master retreat complete with walk-in closet offering built in drawers & shelving, a beautifully updated en-suite master bath with double sinks & large shower w/ frameless glass doors. Two add’l bedrooms & an updated hall bath also offering double sinks complete the upper floor. Fabulous Old NE location, only blocks downtown. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 17TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
415 17TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 17TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 415 17TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 17TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
415 17TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 17TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 415 17TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 415 17TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 415 17TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 415 17TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 17TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 17TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 415 17TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 415 17TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 415 17TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 415 17TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 17TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
