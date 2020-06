Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful home on Snell Isle, overlooks Vinoy Golf Club. 2 minutes drive to Downtown St. Pete, visit museums, restaurants, parks and waterfront. Furnished three bed three bath, updated interior, pool and ample front parking. Pool area, barbecue. Dishes, linen everything provided just bring your suitcase. Available from April 1, 2020 will negotiate rental terms based on term just call for details.