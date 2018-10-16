Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4042 3rd Ave S Available 07/01/20 Fully Renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard - This beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard is available now. Located in Central Oak Park this lovely 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath with kitchen/dining room. All new flooring, custom kitchen cabinets with new counters. Large mud room with washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of extra closet room. House will be painted on outside and backyard will be fully fenced in once all renovations have been completed. Large covered porch out front will be a great feature of this home. Showing will be by appointment only. Please contact Christine Smith Property Manager 941-538-2161 or 727-474-2178



(RLNE5838668)