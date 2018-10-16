All apartments in St. Petersburg
4042 3rd Ave S
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4042 3rd Ave S

4042 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4042 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4042 3rd Ave S Available 07/01/20 Fully Renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard - This beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard is available now. Located in Central Oak Park this lovely 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath with kitchen/dining room. All new flooring, custom kitchen cabinets with new counters. Large mud room with washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of extra closet room. House will be painted on outside and backyard will be fully fenced in once all renovations have been completed. Large covered porch out front will be a great feature of this home. Showing will be by appointment only. Please contact Christine Smith Property Manager 941-538-2161 or 727-474-2178

(RLNE5838668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 3rd Ave S have any available units?
4042 3rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 3rd Ave S have?
Some of 4042 3rd Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 3rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4042 3rd Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 3rd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 3rd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4042 3rd Ave S offer parking?
No, 4042 3rd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4042 3rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 3rd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 3rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 4042 3rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4042 3rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4042 3rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 3rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 3rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
