400 20TH STREET N
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

400 20TH STREET N

400 20th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

400 20th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a beautiful property in HISTORIC KENWOOD that is minutes to downtown St. Petersburg or a quick drive to the beaches. This rental listing is for the downstairs unit. There are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom with approximately 1,515 sq. ft. of BRIGHT LIVING SPACE. This UPDATED unit boast ORIGINAL refinished hardwood flooring, REMODELED kitchen, RESTORED interior, CUSTOM interior painting, FRESH exterior painting, FORMAL living rooms, formal dining room, den/sun room, shared indoor laundry room, exterior detached 1 car garage with EXTRA outside parking with space for up to 3 cars, with a central heat & air system. Lush landscaping with SPACE for family and entertaining. Fenced in backyard. Enclosed porch / sunroom. An abundance of CLOSET SPACE not normally seen in older homes, and all bedrooms feature WALK-IN CLOSETS! Room measurements in the listing are approximate and the units are not furnished. Some paint colors may have changed. Please call for an appointment to see your next home! Do not go on property without an appointment and do not disturb current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 20TH STREET N have any available units?
400 20TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 20TH STREET N have?
Some of 400 20TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 20TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
400 20TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 20TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 400 20TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 400 20TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 400 20TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 400 20TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 20TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 20TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 400 20TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 400 20TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 400 20TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 400 20TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 20TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

