400 20TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a beautiful property in HISTORIC KENWOOD that is minutes to downtown St. Petersburg or a quick drive to the beaches. This rental listing is for the downstairs unit. There are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom with approximately 1,515 sq. ft. of BRIGHT LIVING SPACE. This UPDATED unit boast ORIGINAL refinished hardwood flooring, REMODELED kitchen, RESTORED interior, CUSTOM interior painting, FRESH exterior painting, FORMAL living rooms, formal dining room, den/sun room, shared indoor laundry room, exterior detached 1 car garage with EXTRA outside parking with space for up to 3 cars, with a central heat & air system. Lush landscaping with SPACE for family and entertaining. Fenced in backyard. Enclosed porch / sunroom. An abundance of CLOSET SPACE not normally seen in older homes, and all bedrooms feature WALK-IN CLOSETS! Room measurements in the listing are approximate and the units are not furnished. Some paint colors may have changed. Please call for an appointment to see your next home! Do not go on property without an appointment and do not disturb current tenants.