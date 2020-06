Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking pool

FURNISHED 3 plus office (or 4 bedrooms) and 2 bath POOL home, located in desirable Shore Acres. Granite kitchen counters and pool for entertainment in the backyard. Just minutes to shopping, parks, golfing and schools. Easy access to TIA and fabulous downtown Saint Petersburg where all the action is located. As this unit is furnished, bring your toothbrush to move in !! Preferred rental term is 6+ months.