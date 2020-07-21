All apartments in St. Petersburg
3900 HELENA STREET NE
3900 HELENA STREET NE

3900 Helena Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Helena Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Popular Shore Acres Area!! Gleaming Terrazzo Floors were recently Refinished & New Porcelain Tile Installed in the Family room that Could Easily be a 3rd Bedroom. Large Corner Lot w/ Fenced Back Yard and Storage Shed. Utility Room Located at the Back of 1-Car Carport Comes with Washer and Dryer and also has Additional Storage Shelves. Brand New Eat-In Kitchen with New Soft-Close Cabinets and Counter Tops. Kitchen Comes Complete with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Bathroom has Newly Refinished Tub and Tub Surround, New Medicine Cabinet and Light Bar. Central Heat Pump System Cools the Home with an Additional Wall Unit A/C to add Extra Cooling for the Family Room/Third Bedroom. Small Pet OK with Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Ready for Immediate Occupancy!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 HELENA STREET NE have any available units?
3900 HELENA STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 HELENA STREET NE have?
Some of 3900 HELENA STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 HELENA STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3900 HELENA STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 HELENA STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 HELENA STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 3900 HELENA STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3900 HELENA STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3900 HELENA STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 HELENA STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 HELENA STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3900 HELENA STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3900 HELENA STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3900 HELENA STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 HELENA STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 HELENA STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
