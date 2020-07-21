3900 HELENA STREET NE

Amenities

Popular Shore Acres Area!! Gleaming Terrazzo Floors were recently Refinished & New Porcelain Tile Installed in the Family room that Could Easily be a 3rd Bedroom. Large Corner Lot w/ Fenced Back Yard and Storage Shed. Utility Room Located at the Back of 1-Car Carport Comes with Washer and Dryer and also has Additional Storage Shelves. Brand New Eat-In Kitchen with New Soft-Close Cabinets and Counter Tops. Kitchen Comes Complete with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Bathroom has Newly Refinished Tub and Tub Surround, New Medicine Cabinet and Light Bar. Central Heat Pump System Cools the Home with an Additional Wall Unit A/C to add Extra Cooling for the Family Room/Third Bedroom. Small Pet OK with Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Ready for Immediate Occupancy!!!