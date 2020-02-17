All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N

3900 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N · (305) 904-9522
Location

3900 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 7000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
• Floor size: 7000 sqft

• Bedrooms: 7

• Cooling: Central
• Heating: Other

• Appliances included:
• Dishwasher,
• Washer and Dryer,
• Freezer,
• Garbage disposal,
• Range / Oven,
• Refrigerator

• Flooring: Hardwood

• Other Interior Features:
• Attic
• Parking
Historic and magnificent 1930s Butterfly Castle is situated on an acre of lush lawn, with an idyllic garden, mature trees and a large swimming pool.

Traditional design ideal for entertaining, and are also perfect for relaxing. Living and reading rooms on the first floor are cozy and inviting, large bedrooms with adjoining sitting rooms are located on the second floor. Third floor bedroom and playroom. Also incredible attic storage. The incredible Master Suite has two enormous walk-in closets, reach-in closet, and completely renovated luxurious marble surface bath. Opulent bath with his and hers vanities, romantic claw foot tub, and rain shower with handsprayer. Separate water closet. Prime access to interstate and just minutes from the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N have any available units?
3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N have?
Some of 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N does offer parking.
Does 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N has a pool.
Does 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N have accessible units?
No, 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N has units with dishwashers.
