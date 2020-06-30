3879 20TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great area for commuting and less than 10 minutes away from the interstate! This area is also known for being one of the highest and driest areas of St. Petersburg! Home is move-in ready and offers a refreshing pool, 3.0 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, plus an extra shower in the garage, a bonus and family room. Washer and Dryer hookups on premises for your convenience. Property is located close to just about everything you would need: shopping, restaurants, religious affiliations, medical, parks and of course you don't want to miss out visiting MAZZARO'S MARKET and downtown St Pete! Come make this your new home! Tenant is responsible for care of pool and yard. Owner is willing to also allow for 1 pet only up to 60 lbs.