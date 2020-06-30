All apartments in St. Petersburg
3879 20TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM

3879 20TH AVENUE N

3879 20th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3879 20th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great area for commuting and less than 10 minutes away from the interstate! This area is also known for being one of the highest and driest areas of St. Petersburg! Home is move-in ready and offers a refreshing pool, 3.0 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, plus an extra shower in the garage, a bonus and family room. Washer and Dryer hookups on premises for your convenience. Property is located close to just about everything you would need: shopping, restaurants, religious affiliations, medical, parks and of course you don't want to miss out visiting MAZZARO'S MARKET and downtown St Pete! Come make this your new home! Tenant is responsible for care of pool and yard. Owner is willing to also allow for 1 pet only up to 60 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3879 20TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3879 20TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3879 20TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3879 20TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3879 20TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3879 20TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3879 20TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3879 20TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3879 20TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3879 20TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3879 20TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3879 20TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3879 20TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 3879 20TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 3879 20TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3879 20TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3879 20TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3879 20TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

