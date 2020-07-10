3874 Mariner Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in St. Petersburg minutes from downtown. Coquina Key is an attractive enclave nestled on the water and boasts a community swimming pool, secure gated entry, and friendly atmosphere. Water and cable are included.



With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and close to 1,400 sq. ft. this home has plenty of room. Tile on the first floor, carpet on the second (new carpets are on the way!), granite counters, and a spacious garden bathtub. No pets are allowed.



Flooring: Tile

Last Sold Date: Apr 2005

Last Sold Price: $164,000

Rent Sqft: $1.00

Deposit: 1350

Exterior Material: Stone

Floor Size: 1,345 sqft

Last Remodel: 2004

Unit Count: 0

Parking: Off street

Stories: 2

Heating: Forced air

Cooling: Other

Pets: No

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer

Laundry: In Unit