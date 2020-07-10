All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

3874 Mariner Dr

3874 Mariner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3874 Mariner Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a161991036 ----
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in St. Petersburg minutes from downtown. Coquina Key is an attractive enclave nestled on the water and boasts a community swimming pool, secure gated entry, and friendly atmosphere. Water and cable are included.

With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and close to 1,400 sq. ft. this home has plenty of room. Tile on the first floor, carpet on the second (new carpets are on the way!), granite counters, and a spacious garden bathtub. No pets are allowed.

Flooring: Tile
Last Sold Date: Apr 2005
Last Sold Price: $164,000
Rent Sqft: $1.00
Deposit: 1350
Exterior Material: Stone
Floor Size: 1,345 sqft
Last Remodel: 2004
Unit Count: 0
Parking: Off street
Stories: 2
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Other
Pets: No
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3874 Mariner Dr have any available units?
3874 Mariner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3874 Mariner Dr have?
Some of 3874 Mariner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3874 Mariner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3874 Mariner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3874 Mariner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3874 Mariner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3874 Mariner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3874 Mariner Dr offers parking.
Does 3874 Mariner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3874 Mariner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3874 Mariner Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3874 Mariner Dr has a pool.
Does 3874 Mariner Dr have accessible units?
No, 3874 Mariner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3874 Mariner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3874 Mariner Dr has units with dishwashers.

