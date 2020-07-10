3874 Mariner Dr

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in St. Petersburg minutes from downtown. Coquina Key is an attractive enclave nestled on the water and boasts a community swimming pool, secure gated entry, and friendly atmosphere. Water and cable are included.
With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and close to 1,400 sq. ft. this home has plenty of room. Tile on the first floor, carpet on the second (new carpets are on the way!), granite counters, and a spacious garden bathtub. No pets are allowed.
Flooring: Tile
Last Sold Date: Apr 2005
Last Sold Price: $164,000
Rent Sqft: $1.00
Deposit: 1350
Exterior Material: Stone
Floor Size: 1,345 sqft
Last Remodel: 2004
Unit Count: 0
Parking: Off street
Stories: 2
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Other
Pets: No
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Laundry: In Unit