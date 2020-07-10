All apartments in St. Petersburg
3855 MARINER DRIVE

3855 Mariner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3855 Mariner Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE 5/1/20! HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED AND NO PETS ARE ALLOWED BY HOA. 2 bedrooms and BONUS ROOM OFF MASTER Beautiful, like new, 2.5 bath town home in gated/guarded boutique community. Unique small island community of Coquina Key with pool, Jacuzzi & cabana, nearby has park with tennis, basketball, ball fields, picnic areas! Boat launch is 3 short blocks away. Eckerd College, Downtown St. Pete and the beaches are nearby. Tiles throughout downstairs and in all bathrooms, brand new carpet upstairs. light fixtures, upgraded ceiling fans throughout.movie seats. 1/2 bath downstairs features pedestal sink and extra storage closet. Screened porch with storage closet. Pre-wired for a security system. Pull right in front of your unit for easy parking. This is a well maintained community with beautiful lush tropical landscaping. Parking Space #131.

HOA requires $50 application fee/person and $200 security deposit.

NO PETS ALLOWED. NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 MARINER DRIVE have any available units?
3855 MARINER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 MARINER DRIVE have?
Some of 3855 MARINER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 MARINER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3855 MARINER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 MARINER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3855 MARINER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3855 MARINER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3855 MARINER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3855 MARINER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 MARINER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 MARINER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3855 MARINER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3855 MARINER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3855 MARINER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 MARINER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 MARINER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

