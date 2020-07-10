3855 MARINER DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool tennis court

AVAILABLE 5/1/20! HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED AND NO PETS ARE ALLOWED BY HOA. 2 bedrooms and BONUS ROOM OFF MASTER Beautiful, like new, 2.5 bath town home in gated/guarded boutique community. Unique small island community of Coquina Key with pool, Jacuzzi & cabana, nearby has park with tennis, basketball, ball fields, picnic areas! Boat launch is 3 short blocks away. Eckerd College, Downtown St. Pete and the beaches are nearby. Tiles throughout downstairs and in all bathrooms, brand new carpet upstairs. light fixtures, upgraded ceiling fans throughout.movie seats. 1/2 bath downstairs features pedestal sink and extra storage closet. Screened porch with storage closet. Pre-wired for a security system. Pull right in front of your unit for easy parking. This is a well maintained community with beautiful lush tropical landscaping. Parking Space #131.



HOA requires $50 application fee/person and $200 security deposit.



NO PETS ALLOWED. NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.