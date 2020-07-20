3810 7th Street South

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included parking air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 2nd floor unit with one batch. Tile floors and freshly painted. Rent includes use of washer and dryer. Rent rate is inclusive of electric, water, sewer and trash. Fenced back yard. Close to downtown St Petersburg FL bus lineand a local park for children across from home. Close to colleges and beaches.

2nd floor apartment with new paint, new ac and all utilities included. Use of washer dryer and fenced yard.

75.00 App fee

pet fee 300.00 no vicious breeds. 1 last security move in.

Owner may require additional security fee.