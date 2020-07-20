All apartments in St. Petersburg
3810 7th Street South

3810 7th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3810 7th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2nd floor unit with one batch. Tile floors and freshly painted. Rent includes use of washer and dryer. Rent rate is inclusive of electric, water, sewer and trash. Fenced back yard. Close to downtown St Petersburg FL bus lineand a local park for children across from home. Close to colleges and beaches.
2nd floor apartment with new paint, new ac and all utilities included. Use of washer dryer and fenced yard.
75.00 App fee
pet fee 300.00 no vicious breeds. 1 last security move in.
Owner may require additional security fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 7th Street South have any available units?
3810 7th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 7th Street South have?
Some of 3810 7th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 7th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
3810 7th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 7th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 7th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 3810 7th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 3810 7th Street South offers parking.
Does 3810 7th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 7th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 7th Street South have a pool?
No, 3810 7th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 3810 7th Street South have accessible units?
No, 3810 7th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 7th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 7th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
