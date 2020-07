Amenities

pet friendly carport pool range refrigerator

Clean and spacious 2/1 duplex with bonus room off master bedroom that could be den office or nursery. Terrazzo and laminate floors. Carport and partially fenced yard. Bus route nearby. EZ access to highways, downtown St Petersburg. Size is 850 sq feet. Pet friendly for non-aggressive breeds. We will bill for W-S-T.