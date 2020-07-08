3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Waterfront Gated Community only 3 mi. from downtown St. Pete 2br 2 ba - Waterfront living at it's best! Gated community, located on Big Bayou of Tampa Bay, private balcony faces west for gorgeous nightly sunsets. Nicely remodeled with light gray walls, crown molding, custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, nice modern light fixtures, laminate/hardwood flooring and tile, new CHA (ac) system, custom blinds, very spacious floor plan, corner unit.



Use of amenities at this complex and 1 mile away in the south village, 2 more swimming pools, sports bar for residence only. Both complexes are very active with resident activities!



We are only 3 miles from downtown, 7 miles from Gulf Beaches, I-275, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, world class arts and museums.



We are Waterside Condos N. Village, gated community with security, tropical landscaping, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center and you can use the amenities of the S. Village 1 mile away with 2 more pools, one is heated on the bay by the yacht club that also has a private sports bar, hot tub, state of the art fitness center and plenty of seawall.



Come live the good life!