Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE

3791 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3791 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Waterfront Gated Community only 3 mi. from downtown St. Pete 2br 2 ba - Waterfront living at it's best! Gated community, located on Big Bayou of Tampa Bay, private balcony faces west for gorgeous nightly sunsets. Nicely remodeled with light gray walls, crown molding, custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, nice modern light fixtures, laminate/hardwood flooring and tile, new CHA (ac) system, custom blinds, very spacious floor plan, corner unit.

Use of amenities at this complex and 1 mile away in the south village, 2 more swimming pools, sports bar for residence only. Both complexes are very active with resident activities!

We are only 3 miles from downtown, 7 miles from Gulf Beaches, I-275, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, world class arts and museums.

We are Waterside Condos N. Village, gated community with security, tropical landscaping, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center and you can use the amenities of the S. Village 1 mile away with 2 more pools, one is heated on the bay by the yacht club that also has a private sports bar, hot tub, state of the art fitness center and plenty of seawall.

Come live the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3791 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

