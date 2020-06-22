3777 67TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location Conveniently located NEAR TYRONE SQUARE MALL! Sweet 2BR/1BA/1GO with a BONUS ROOM! This Home has a Front Driveway on the Garage Side and a Side Driveway on the North Side for EXTRA PARKING. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM with Carpeting, and Two Large Front Windows makes for Great Natural Light! Tiled Dining Area with BREAKFAST BAR. The Tiled Kitchen has a GLASS TOP RANGE, Refrigerator, Double Porcelain Sinks with Large Window View, and White Tiled Counter Tops and Surround Tile Back Splash. BIG BONUS ROOM with Large Windows and Sliding Glass Doors, (which Leads Out to the Back Tiled Porch). Both Bedrooms have Carpeting and Ceiling Fans. Tiled Bathroom with Tub and Shower Combo. One Car GARAGE WITH REMOTE, and a Washer-Dryer "As Is." FENCED BACK YARD, SMALL PET OKAY with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Good Sized SHED-WORKSHOP FOR STORAGE.