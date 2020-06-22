All apartments in St. Petersburg
3777 67TH STREET N
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:16 PM

3777 67TH STREET N

3777 67th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3777 67th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location Conveniently located NEAR TYRONE SQUARE MALL! Sweet 2BR/1BA/1GO with a BONUS ROOM! This Home has a Front Driveway on the Garage Side and a Side Driveway on the North Side for EXTRA PARKING. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM with Carpeting, and Two Large Front Windows makes for Great Natural Light! Tiled Dining Area with BREAKFAST BAR. The Tiled Kitchen has a GLASS TOP RANGE, Refrigerator, Double Porcelain Sinks with Large Window View, and White Tiled Counter Tops and Surround Tile Back Splash. BIG BONUS ROOM with Large Windows and Sliding Glass Doors, (which Leads Out to the Back Tiled Porch). Both Bedrooms have Carpeting and Ceiling Fans. Tiled Bathroom with Tub and Shower Combo. One Car GARAGE WITH REMOTE, and a Washer-Dryer "As Is." FENCED BACK YARD, SMALL PET OKAY with a $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Good Sized SHED-WORKSHOP FOR STORAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 67TH STREET N have any available units?
3777 67TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 67TH STREET N have?
Some of 3777 67TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 67TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3777 67TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 67TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3777 67TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3777 67TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3777 67TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3777 67TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3777 67TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 67TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3777 67TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3777 67TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3777 67TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 67TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3777 67TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
