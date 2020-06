Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3 months minimum. Turn Key Furnished & Ready to go! Wide Open Water Views from this Spacious Condo with Carport. Nicely decorated & has a screened in Porch. Watch the Dolphin's & Manatee's come & go. First floor Condo with Laundry room on site. Located in Popular Broadwater, area of Million Dollar Homes. Near Maximo Marino, Close to shopping, walking distance to Eckerd College, 5 minutes to St Pete Beach & 10 minutes to Downtown, 30 minutes to Tampa Airport.