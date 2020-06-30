All apartments in St. Petersburg
3745 16th Ave S
3745 16th Ave S

3745 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3745 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 1BR bungalow home features 1106 sq. ft. and offers charm and a cozy front screened-in porch! There's a nice sized living room and master bedroom and tile flooring throughout the home. A sweet eat-in nook in the kitchen with plenty of window light make this abode comfortable - come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Childs Park
High school: Gibbs High School
Middle school: Azalea Middle School
Elementary school: Fairmount Park Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 16th Ave S have any available units?
3745 16th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 16th Ave S have?
Some of 3745 16th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 16th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3745 16th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 16th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3745 16th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3745 16th Ave S offer parking?
No, 3745 16th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3745 16th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 16th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 16th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3745 16th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3745 16th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3745 16th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 16th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 16th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

