3745 16th Ave S

REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 1BR bungalow home features 1106 sq. ft. and offers charm and a cozy front screened-in porch! There's a nice sized living room and master bedroom and tile flooring throughout the home. A sweet eat-in nook in the kitchen with plenty of window light make this abode comfortable - come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Childs Park
High school: Gibbs High School
Middle school: Azalea Middle School
Elementary school: Fairmount Park Elementary School
