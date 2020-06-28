All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

3735 POMPANO DR

3735 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful two bedroom, one and a half bathroom townhouse located on Big Bayou in the pet friendly community of Waterside at Coquina Key. This beautifully updated unit offers tile flooring, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, laundry in the unit, and a large ground floor patio. The open kitchen offers a dining area that overlooks the living room and provides views of the water making you feel like you are on vacation every day. NEW AC providing energy efficiency. A half bath is located off of the kitchen and living area. The master bedroom has its own private balcony also overlooking the water, a large closet, and plenty of room for a king size bed and furniture. The second bedroom is also spacious and provides a full closet with deep storage. A beautifully updated shared bathroom with a combination shower and bathtub is on the second floor near the bedrooms and provides vanity storage. The linen closet found in the hallway provides additional storage. Waterside at Coquina Key is a pet friendly community and offers rented dock slips, storage garages, a pool, a fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse events, and much more. If you are looking for a rental close to Downtown, the beaches, and the interstates then this is the place for you. Available for showings by appointment. See attachments for application process and rental fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 POMPANO DR have any available units?
3735 POMPANO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 POMPANO DR have?
Some of 3735 POMPANO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 POMPANO DR currently offering any rent specials?
3735 POMPANO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 POMPANO DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 POMPANO DR is pet friendly.
Does 3735 POMPANO DR offer parking?
Yes, 3735 POMPANO DR offers parking.
Does 3735 POMPANO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 POMPANO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 POMPANO DR have a pool?
Yes, 3735 POMPANO DR has a pool.
Does 3735 POMPANO DR have accessible units?
No, 3735 POMPANO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 POMPANO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 POMPANO DR has units with dishwashers.
