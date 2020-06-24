All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N

3655 1st Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3655 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Short term available, minimum 2 months lease, furnished. This 3/1 includes washer and dryer. This is the upstairs unit of a 2 story duplex. It includes a parking spot. The laundry room is large and is located downstairs with 2 double doors for easy access to store large items. This charming 3 bed, 1 bath offers, central heat and air. The cozy kitchen includes a microwave, range and a side by side refrigerator. There is additional street parking available. Heavily wooded for privacy. The master bedroom includes new carpet and the room itself is huge, 22' wide. Updated electrical with new smoke alarms. The secondary bedrooms, dining area and family room have newly refinished hardwood floors. A new set of stairs was installed, summer 2018 and a new roof in 2019. Landscape service and pest control included in rent. You are 8 minutes to Downtown St. Pete heading East on 1st Avenue North and 15 minutes heading west gets you to Treasure Island Beach! Tampa International Airport is only 30 minutes away. You are walking distance to Taqueria, Walmart, Burger King, YMCA, St. Petersburg High School and a public library and the bus stop. Just 2 miles to 275, 3. 8 miles to Beach Drive! Times vary depending on traffic. There is $40.00 application fee per person, $1000 deposit and first month’s rent due at signing for short term rentals. 12 Months available ask for more details on requirements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N have any available units?
3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N have?
Some of 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 1ST (UPPER UNIT) AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
