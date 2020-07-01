364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This cute, single story, block home, is located in one of the premium neighborhoods of St. Pete, Snell Isle. This home has two bedrooms including a large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. This home is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, is a stones throw from Smacks Bayou, and is near the famous Vinoy Golf Course and Clubhouse. This home sits on a quiet street, features lush landscaping, fenced in backyard, spacious front patio, and a large two car garage. This home has been meticulously maintained with smart, fashionable upgrades. This home is located less than 10 minutes to Downtown St. Pete, where you will find amazing restaurants, museums, shopping, expansive City parks, the Vinoy Renaissance Resort, and regular weekend activities from sporting events to festivals of all kinds. The interstate (I-275) is less than 10 minutes away making getting, around Tampa Bay, to work, or to the airport, very easy.