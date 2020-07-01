All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE

364 Bayview Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

364 Bayview Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This cute, single story, block home, is located in one of the premium neighborhoods of St. Pete, Snell Isle. This home has two bedrooms including a large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. This home is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, is a stones throw from Smacks Bayou, and is near the famous Vinoy Golf Course and Clubhouse. This home sits on a quiet street, features lush landscaping, fenced in backyard, spacious front patio, and a large two car garage. This home has been meticulously maintained with smart, fashionable upgrades. This home is located less than 10 minutes to Downtown St. Pete, where you will find amazing restaurants, museums, shopping, expansive City parks, the Vinoy Renaissance Resort, and regular weekend activities from sporting events to festivals of all kinds. The interstate (I-275) is less than 10 minutes away making getting, around Tampa Bay, to work, or to the airport, very easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE have any available units?
364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE have?
Some of 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 BAYVIEW DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.

