Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access

1st floor - wood planks throughout

At 361 41st Ave N, find your new home. Make a visit to see the current floorplan options. Apartments here offer a unique mix of comfort and convenience like smoke free options and high-speed internet access. Here at this community, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your new home. It's time to get moving on finding your next place. Contact or stop by the 361 41st Ave N leasing office to schedule a tour.