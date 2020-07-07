All apartments in St. Petersburg
355 114TH AVENUE N

355 114th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

355 114th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to your new home at Windward Pointe. A lovely community located close to everything the Tampa Bay has to offer. With just a 15-minute drive you can be entering the city limits of Tampa, Clearwater, or Historic Downtown Saint Petersburg. The outstanding location of this home isn’t all that makes it the perfect place for you to settle down. When you aren’t out driving around town you will find yourself relaxing in your newly remodeled unit equipped with a large balcony, laminate flooring, two large walk-in closets, bathtub/shower, and a brand-new AC unit. You could also choose to spend the weekend around the community and relax out by the immaculately maintained pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 114TH AVENUE N have any available units?
355 114TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 114TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 355 114TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 114TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
355 114TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 114TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 355 114TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 355 114TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 355 114TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 355 114TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 114TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 114TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 355 114TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 355 114TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 355 114TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 355 114TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 114TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

