Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great recently renovated duplex unit with a large, fenced backyard. Apartment has a living room, separate kitchen, bedroom and large remodeled bathroom. All new laminate flooring throughout for easy care. Shared garage parking with alley access and shared laundry. Close to US-19, I-275, transit and downtown St. Petersburg. 10 minutes from the beaches and in close proximity to shopping! One small dog permitted with fee. No cats.