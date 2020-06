Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cute home has all the charm of old St. Pete. You can stay cozy in this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a nice double lot. One car garage accessible through the alley.

Completely fenced and pets are welcome. Aggressive breeds are restricted.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.