3511 40TH STREET N

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North St. Pete - 2 bedroom / 1 bath rental home with bonus room off living room - This Pet Friendly home features new laminate flooring throughout, new energy efficient windows, newer dishwasher, new central HVAC system, and fresh interior/exterior paint. Spacious 12 X 16 screened in porch leads to the large pet friendly backyard with a high privacy fence. Rent includes: Quarterly pest control and a Washer and Dryer are provided. Pets require owners approval. 2 pet max. Pets must be under 40lbs. No aggressive breeds. $250 deposit per pet. Pet Photos required. Credit report, employment/income verification required and must make 3X monthly rent in income. No previous evictions. First, last, security deposits are applicable.