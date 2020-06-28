All apartments in St. Petersburg
3511 40TH STREET N

3511 40th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3511 40th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North St. Pete - 2 bedroom / 1 bath rental home with bonus room off living room - This Pet Friendly home features new laminate flooring throughout, new energy efficient windows, newer dishwasher, new central HVAC system, and fresh interior/exterior paint. Spacious 12 X 16 screened in porch leads to the large pet friendly backyard with a high privacy fence. Rent includes: Quarterly pest control and a Washer and Dryer are provided. Pets require owners approval. 2 pet max. Pets must be under 40lbs. No aggressive breeds. $250 deposit per pet. Pet Photos required. Credit report, employment/income verification required and must make 3X monthly rent in income. No previous evictions. First, last, security deposits are applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 40TH STREET N have any available units?
3511 40TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 40TH STREET N have?
Some of 3511 40TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 40TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3511 40TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 40TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 40TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3511 40TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3511 40TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3511 40TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 40TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 40TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3511 40TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3511 40TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3511 40TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 40TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 40TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
