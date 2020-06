Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan. Enjoy morning coffee or a cold, afternoon beverage on the screened patio in the backyard. Located on the corner, this home has a large front and side yard. This home features a large one car garage with a washing machine/dryer hookup to make laundry day a breeze. Sorry no pets at this one. Call today!