St. Petersburg, FL
3469 16TH AVENUE S
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:41 PM

3469 16TH AVENUE S

3469 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3469 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Cute bungalow near Rt 19 with central air, cozy courtyard behind the house and off street parking. Two bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Laundry room. Kitchen is open to living room area. this is an affordable gem waiting for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3469 16TH AVENUE S have any available units?
3469 16TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3469 16TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 3469 16TH AVENUE S's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3469 16TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3469 16TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 16TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 3469 16TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3469 16TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 3469 16TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 3469 16TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 16TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 16TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 3469 16TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 3469 16TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3469 16TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 16TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3469 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
