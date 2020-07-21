3469 16TH AVENUE S

3469 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Childs Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Cute bungalow near Rt 19 with central air, cozy courtyard behind the house and off street parking. Two bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Laundry room. Kitchen is open to living room area. this is an affordable gem waiting for you to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
