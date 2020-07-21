3469 16TH AVENUE S

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Cute bungalow near Rt 19 with central air, cozy courtyard behind the house and off street parking. Two bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Laundry room. Kitchen is open to living room area. this is an affordable gem waiting for you to move in!