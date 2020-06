Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located, elevated 3 bedroom and 2 bath unit with a 1-car garage with washer and dryer included. Newer central air and two private fenced yards. Brand new houses built right next door, with the rest of the neighborhood quickly evolving. Right off 34th street for easy access to shopping and the interstate.