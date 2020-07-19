3451 Manatee Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground garage tennis court

MO/LB This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is bright and beautiful with natural light pouring in! It also has a 2 car garage and a screened in patio! You will find vaulted ceilings through out the home as well as a spacious back yard with a peek of Tampa Bay waters. This home comes equipped with high end fixtures, door knobs, and cabinetry that looks sleek and modern. The kitchen boasts black and stainless steel appliances. Just blocks away is the Coquina Key Waterfront Park that has two soccer fields, play grounds, a basketball court, tennis courts, and picnic areas! Give us a call so you can set up your showing!