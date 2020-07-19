All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3451 Manatee Dr

3451 Manatee Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Manatee Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/219d477089 ----
MO/LB This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is bright and beautiful with natural light pouring in! It also has a 2 car garage and a screened in patio! You will find vaulted ceilings through out the home as well as a spacious back yard with a peek of Tampa Bay waters. This home comes equipped with high end fixtures, door knobs, and cabinetry that looks sleek and modern. The kitchen boasts black and stainless steel appliances. Just blocks away is the Coquina Key Waterfront Park that has two soccer fields, play grounds, a basketball court, tennis courts, and picnic areas! Give us a call so you can set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Manatee Dr have any available units?
3451 Manatee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 Manatee Dr have?
Some of 3451 Manatee Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Manatee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Manatee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Manatee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Manatee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3451 Manatee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Manatee Dr offers parking.
Does 3451 Manatee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Manatee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Manatee Dr have a pool?
No, 3451 Manatee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Manatee Dr have accessible units?
No, 3451 Manatee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Manatee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 Manatee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
