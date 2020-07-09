3421 18 St N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom home in perfect condition - Are you looking for a home that you can be proud of immediately? Move-in ready is an understatement for this home. It has newly refinished hard wood flooring almost completely throughout.

The Kitchen features a new stainless steel sink, glass topped stove/oven, and refrigerator.

Everything is perfect here. The owner's attention to detail is obvious in the way that they remodeled the home. There is a huge amount of storage space inside the home and extra storage space in the one-car garage. The garage, which is connected to the house, also has hook-ups for a washer and dryer, so no having to go out in the rain to do the laundry. All new a/c ductwork.

There is a nice, covered, screened porch on the front for relaxing.

There is also a nice, long driveway that takes you to the garage in the back, so you have plenty of room to park cars off of the street. We are terribly sorry, but NO PETS.

This home is very nice, and will go fast. It is available immediately. Call Julie to schedule a viewing: (727) 440-8108

NO PETS... really!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4126496)