All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3421 18 St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3421 18 St N
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3421 18 St N

3421 18th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3421 18th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom home in perfect condition - Are you looking for a home that you can be proud of immediately? Move-in ready is an understatement for this home. It has newly refinished hard wood flooring almost completely throughout.
The Kitchen features a new stainless steel sink, glass topped stove/oven, and refrigerator.
Everything is perfect here. The owner's attention to detail is obvious in the way that they remodeled the home. There is a huge amount of storage space inside the home and extra storage space in the one-car garage. The garage, which is connected to the house, also has hook-ups for a washer and dryer, so no having to go out in the rain to do the laundry. All new a/c ductwork.
There is a nice, covered, screened porch on the front for relaxing.
There is also a nice, long driveway that takes you to the garage in the back, so you have plenty of room to park cars off of the street. We are terribly sorry, but NO PETS.
This home is very nice, and will go fast. It is available immediately. Call Julie to schedule a viewing: (727) 440-8108
NO PETS... really!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4126496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 18 St N have any available units?
3421 18 St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 18 St N have?
Some of 3421 18 St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 18 St N currently offering any rent specials?
3421 18 St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 18 St N pet-friendly?
No, 3421 18 St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3421 18 St N offer parking?
Yes, 3421 18 St N offers parking.
Does 3421 18 St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 18 St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 18 St N have a pool?
No, 3421 18 St N does not have a pool.
Does 3421 18 St N have accessible units?
No, 3421 18 St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 18 St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 18 St N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus