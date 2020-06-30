All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3400 80TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3400 80TH STREET N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3400 80TH STREET N

3400 80th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3400 80th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
Welcome to the Jungle Terrace! Very cute 3 bedroom/2 bath home situated on a .25 acre lot in the highly desirable Jungle Terrace neighborhood!! Enjoy peace and tranquility in this unique property surrounded by mature landscape. This adorably quaint home has plenty of room and a wonderful spacious private back yard for your weekend bbqs or evening star gazing. Walter Fuller Park is just across the street offering a jogging trail, baseball fields, playground and dog park with lots of open green space. Newer roof installed 2016, newer central heat/air, fresh paint and neutral carpeting. Ideally located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Gulf beaches, Abercrombie Park, and schools. Easy access to I-275, Tampa International Airport, downtown St. Petersburg and Tyrone Mall, Pet are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 80TH STREET N have any available units?
3400 80TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 80TH STREET N have?
Some of 3400 80TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 80TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3400 80TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 80TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 80TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3400 80TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3400 80TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3400 80TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 80TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 80TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3400 80TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3400 80TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3400 80TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 80TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 80TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus