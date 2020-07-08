339 12TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

SINGLE FAMILY HOME. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS with a 2 CAR GARAGE! Located in Historical Old North East St. Petersburg, FL. Walk to DOWNTOWN ST. PETE, VINOY & NORTH SHORE PARK. This Classic 1939 Home has Hardwood and Tile Floors that Gives this Home a Charming Appeal. All Three Bedrooms are Very Spacious. The Master has an En-Suite Bath with Walk-In Shower.

The Hall Bath has Beautiful Tile Work Around the Tub & on the Floor.

The Formal Living Room Opens Up to The Formal Dining Room with Custom Built in Cabinets. French Doors off the Formal Living Room Open Up to The Florida Room with Tile Flooring and Lots of Windows. The Galley Style Kitchen has the Original Tile Counter Tops. Off the Kitchen is a Screen in Porch with Storage Closet. The Detached 2 Car Garage has Washer and Dryer Hook Ups and a Laundry Tub. The Fenced in Back Yard is Perfect for Family and Friend Gatherings. Small Pet OK with $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.