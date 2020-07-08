All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 16 2019

339 12TH AVENUE NE

339 12th Avenue Northeast
Location

339 12th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SINGLE FAMILY HOME. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS with a 2 CAR GARAGE! Located in Historical Old North East St. Petersburg, FL. Walk to DOWNTOWN ST. PETE, VINOY & NORTH SHORE PARK. This Classic 1939 Home has Hardwood and Tile Floors that Gives this Home a Charming Appeal. All Three Bedrooms are Very Spacious. The Master has an En-Suite Bath with Walk-In Shower.
The Hall Bath has Beautiful Tile Work Around the Tub & on the Floor.
The Formal Living Room Opens Up to The Formal Dining Room with Custom Built in Cabinets. French Doors off the Formal Living Room Open Up to The Florida Room with Tile Flooring and Lots of Windows. The Galley Style Kitchen has the Original Tile Counter Tops. Off the Kitchen is a Screen in Porch with Storage Closet. The Detached 2 Car Garage has Washer and Dryer Hook Ups and a Laundry Tub. The Fenced in Back Yard is Perfect for Family and Friend Gatherings. Small Pet OK with $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 12TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
339 12TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 12TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 339 12TH AVENUE NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 12TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
339 12TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 12TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 12TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 339 12TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 339 12TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 339 12TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 12TH AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 12TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 339 12TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 339 12TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 339 12TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 339 12TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 12TH AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.

