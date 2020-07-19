All apartments in St. Petersburg
335 7th Ave N
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

335 7th Ave N

335 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

335 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0cf0060eb ----
Available mid-May -- tenant occupied

Second floor studio apartment near downtown and waterfront

Neutral carpeting throughout except for kitchen and bath

Huge window lets in lots of light

Galley kitchen with white appliances

Bathroom has clawfoot tub

Main room is large -- will fit bed and sofa and more

Wall unit A/C

Sorry no pets

Tenant pays all utilities

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 7th Ave N have any available units?
335 7th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 335 7th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
335 7th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 7th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 335 7th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 335 7th Ave N offer parking?
No, 335 7th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 335 7th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 7th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 7th Ave N have a pool?
No, 335 7th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 335 7th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 335 7th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 335 7th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 7th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 7th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 7th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
