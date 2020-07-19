335 7th Ave N

Amenities

Available mid-May -- tenant occupied



Second floor studio apartment near downtown and waterfront



Neutral carpeting throughout except for kitchen and bath



Huge window lets in lots of light



Galley kitchen with white appliances



Bathroom has clawfoot tub



Main room is large -- will fit bed and sofa and more



Wall unit A/C



Sorry no pets



Tenant pays all utilities



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises