Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
334 48th Avenue North - 1
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

334 48th Avenue North - 1

334 48th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

334 48th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Application fees paid by the landlord!! $100 credit given to the new tenant!

Discover our very spacious 1 bed. 1 bath condo in the heart of Saint Petersburg! Minutes to shopping, dining, parks, downtown, USF and the beach!! Easy access to I-275. Very easy access to all public transport. Pet friendly!! Fitted with ceramic tile flooring in the living room dining area kitchen hall and bathroom. Swimming pool and on-site laundry facilities. Tenant Processing Fee & Association Approval Required.
Discover our very spacious 1 bed. 1 bath condo in the heart of Saint Petersburg! Minutes to shopping, dining, parks, downtown, USF and the beach!! Easy access to I-275. Very easy access to all public transport. Pet friendly!! Fitted with ceramic tile flooring in the living room dining area kitchen hall and bathroom.

Swimming pool and on-site laundry facilities.

Tenant Processing Fee & Association Approval Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 48th Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
334 48th Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 48th Avenue North - 1 have?
Some of 334 48th Avenue North - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 48th Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
334 48th Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 48th Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 48th Avenue North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 334 48th Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 334 48th Avenue North - 1 offers parking.
Does 334 48th Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 48th Avenue North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 48th Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 334 48th Avenue North - 1 has a pool.
Does 334 48th Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 334 48th Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 334 48th Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 48th Avenue North - 1 has units with dishwashers.

