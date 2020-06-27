334 48th Avenue North - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Application fees paid by the landlord!! $100 credit given to the new tenant!



Discover our very spacious 1 bed. 1 bath condo in the heart of Saint Petersburg! Minutes to shopping, dining, parks, downtown, USF and the beach!! Easy access to I-275. Very easy access to all public transport. Pet friendly!! Fitted with ceramic tile flooring in the living room dining area kitchen hall and bathroom. Swimming pool and on-site laundry facilities. Tenant Processing Fee & Association Approval Required.

