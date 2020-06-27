334 48th Avenue North - 1

Amenities
Application fees paid by the landlord!! $100 credit given to the new tenant!
Discover our very spacious 1 bed. 1 bath condo in the heart of Saint Petersburg! Minutes to shopping, dining, parks, downtown, USF and the beach!! Easy access to I-275. Very easy access to all public transport. Pet friendly!! Fitted with ceramic tile flooring in the living room dining area kitchen hall and bathroom. Swimming pool and on-site laundry facilities. Tenant Processing Fee & Association Approval Required.
