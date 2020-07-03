All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

3285 40TH WAY S

3285 40th Way South · No Longer Available
Location

3285 40th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Resort Style Living at the West Shore Village. Update second floor condo with a parking spot. Completely furnished and move in ready. This open floor plan features a sunny living area, newer appliances, in-unit washer & dryer with ample storage in garage. Brand new central A/C system, new insulated attic, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, insulated windows. A short walk to the heated pool, clubhouse, well maintained tennis courts, shuffleboard courts. And offers a lovely park with picnic tables and grills for charcoal grilling. Located near downtown Gulfport. West Shore Village is a hidden gem on the edge of Clam Bayou Nature preserve. This gated community is great for walking and biking. Gulf Coast beaches and 2 airports are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3285 40TH WAY S have any available units?
3285 40TH WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3285 40TH WAY S have?
Some of 3285 40TH WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3285 40TH WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
3285 40TH WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3285 40TH WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 3285 40TH WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3285 40TH WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 3285 40TH WAY S offers parking.
Does 3285 40TH WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3285 40TH WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3285 40TH WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 3285 40TH WAY S has a pool.
Does 3285 40TH WAY S have accessible units?
No, 3285 40TH WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 3285 40TH WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3285 40TH WAY S has units with dishwashers.

