3285 40TH WAY S

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Resort Style Living at the West Shore Village. Update second floor condo with a parking spot. Completely furnished and move in ready. This open floor plan features a sunny living area, newer appliances, in-unit washer & dryer with ample storage in garage. Brand new central A/C system, new insulated attic, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, insulated windows. A short walk to the heated pool, clubhouse, well maintained tennis courts, shuffleboard courts. And offers a lovely park with picnic tables and grills for charcoal grilling. Located near downtown Gulfport. West Shore Village is a hidden gem on the edge of Clam Bayou Nature preserve. This gated community is great for walking and biking. Gulf Coast beaches and 2 airports are just minutes away.