326 20th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom located in Old Historic Northeast St Petersburg features beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, updated kitchen, a 2-car garage with ally access, and a gorgeous outdoor patio and fenced in back yard. The home features include a Spacious large living room with a wood burning fireplace and built in shelving. Updated open Kitchen features Eat in Space, a gas stove, hardwood cabinets and a garden window (Kitchen will have matching Stainless-steel appliances to include Dishwasher & Microwave). The main bathroom features a large tub and separate shower and a great extended Vanity for additional space and storage. The home is located near downtown shopping and restaurants, and beautiful waterfront parks and is in a historic district. Lawn maintenance is provided by the owner. Available 01/15/2020.