Last updated January 18 2020

326 20th Ave NE

326 20th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

326 20th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom located in Old Historic Northeast St Petersburg features beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, updated kitchen, a 2-car garage with ally access, and a gorgeous outdoor patio and fenced in back yard. The home features include a Spacious large living room with a wood burning fireplace and built in shelving. Updated open Kitchen features Eat in Space, a gas stove, hardwood cabinets and a garden window (Kitchen will have matching Stainless-steel appliances to include Dishwasher & Microwave). The main bathroom features a large tub and separate shower and a great extended Vanity for additional space and storage. The home is located near downtown shopping and restaurants, and beautiful waterfront parks and is in a historic district. Lawn maintenance is provided by the owner. Available 01/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 20th Ave NE have any available units?
326 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 20th Ave NE have?
Some of 326 20th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
326 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 20th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 326 20th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 326 20th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 326 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 20th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 326 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 326 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 326 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 20th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

