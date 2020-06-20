All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 14 2020 at 6:54 AM

3256 39TH STREET S

3256 39th Street South · (941) 468-7224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3256 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with attached garage in popular West Shore Village. Make this well-maintained community your home and enjoy the very best that St. Petersburg has to offer. Carefree living with designer furnishings, updated hard surface flooring and beautifully appointed kitchen and bath. Enjoy the ultimate Florida lifestyle in this wonderful gated community. Whether its swimming in the gorgeous geo-thermal heated pool, playing tennis, or grilling out at the shore of Clam Bayou this is the premier location for ultimate South Florida living. Adventure out and go kayaking in Clam Bayou or take advantage of the 38 mile Pinellas Trail. This gorgeous one bedroom condo has been thoughtfully prepared to ensure maximum enjoyment and stress-free living. Rental fee includes all utilities and high speed internet. Whether you are in the process of buying a new home, taking time to learn about the area, or here on corporate business, this condo will exceed your expectations and provide a wonderful home base to discover St. Petersburg, area attractions, and miles of breathtaking beaches. Condo is available for immediate occupancy however application process can take 7-14 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 39TH STREET S have any available units?
3256 39TH STREET S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3256 39TH STREET S have?
Some of 3256 39TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 39TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3256 39TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 39TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3256 39TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3256 39TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 3256 39TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 3256 39TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3256 39TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 39TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 3256 39TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 3256 39TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3256 39TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 39TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 39TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
