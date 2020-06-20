3256 39TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with attached garage in popular West Shore Village. Make this well-maintained community your home and enjoy the very best that St. Petersburg has to offer. Carefree living with designer furnishings, updated hard surface flooring and beautifully appointed kitchen and bath. Enjoy the ultimate Florida lifestyle in this wonderful gated community. Whether its swimming in the gorgeous geo-thermal heated pool, playing tennis, or grilling out at the shore of Clam Bayou this is the premier location for ultimate South Florida living. Adventure out and go kayaking in Clam Bayou or take advantage of the 38 mile Pinellas Trail. This gorgeous one bedroom condo has been thoughtfully prepared to ensure maximum enjoyment and stress-free living. Rental fee includes all utilities and high speed internet. Whether you are in the process of buying a new home, taking time to learn about the area, or here on corporate business, this condo will exceed your expectations and provide a wonderful home base to discover St. Petersburg, area attractions, and miles of breathtaking beaches. Condo is available for immediate occupancy however application process can take 7-14 days.