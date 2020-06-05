3210 21st St N

Amenities

Nice 2/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - Call today to schedule a showing to see this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in St. Petersburg. Brand new bath tub and back-splash tile, new carpets in both bedrooms. Property located close to interstate. Spacious chain-link fenced backyard and shed for additional storage.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3910686)