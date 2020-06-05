All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

3210 21st St N

3210 21st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3210 21st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
bathtub
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Nice 2/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - Call today to schedule a showing to see this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in St. Petersburg. Brand new bath tub and back-splash tile, new carpets in both bedrooms. Property located close to interstate. Spacious chain-link fenced backyard and shed for additional storage.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3910686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 21st St N have any available units?
3210 21st St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 21st St N have?
Some of 3210 21st St N's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 21st St N currently offering any rent specials?
3210 21st St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 21st St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 21st St N is pet friendly.
Does 3210 21st St N offer parking?
No, 3210 21st St N does not offer parking.
Does 3210 21st St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 21st St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 21st St N have a pool?
No, 3210 21st St N does not have a pool.
Does 3210 21st St N have accessible units?
Yes, 3210 21st St N has accessible units.
Does 3210 21st St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 21st St N does not have units with dishwashers.
