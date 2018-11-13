3195 MAPLE STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful waterfront mid-century home on a very large lot with only one bridge to Tampa Bay. Amazing location, nestled in a tranquil and lush part of Snell Isle right behind the beautiful Vinoy Golf Course, yet only minutes to downtown, close to 4th St shopping and restaurants and convenient to Tampa International Airport. Built in 1965, this block home offers an open floor plan that is ideal for modern-day living, 3 spacious bedrooms, all with water views, including a large master suite, and an extra den/play room/family room. The large lot, 90 x 120, is covered with beautiful oak trees and overlooks a wide canal. New roof and sewer line in 2018, HVAC 2013.