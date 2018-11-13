All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3195 MAPLE STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3195 MAPLE STREET NE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:44 AM

3195 MAPLE STREET NE

3195 Maple Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3195 Maple Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful waterfront mid-century home on a very large lot with only one bridge to Tampa Bay. Amazing location, nestled in a tranquil and lush part of Snell Isle right behind the beautiful Vinoy Golf Course, yet only minutes to downtown, close to 4th St shopping and restaurants and convenient to Tampa International Airport. Built in 1965, this block home offers an open floor plan that is ideal for modern-day living, 3 spacious bedrooms, all with water views, including a large master suite, and an extra den/play room/family room. The large lot, 90 x 120, is covered with beautiful oak trees and overlooks a wide canal. New roof and sewer line in 2018, HVAC 2013.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 MAPLE STREET NE have any available units?
3195 MAPLE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3195 MAPLE STREET NE have?
Some of 3195 MAPLE STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 MAPLE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3195 MAPLE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 MAPLE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3195 MAPLE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3195 MAPLE STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3195 MAPLE STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3195 MAPLE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3195 MAPLE STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 MAPLE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3195 MAPLE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3195 MAPLE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3195 MAPLE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 MAPLE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3195 MAPLE STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus