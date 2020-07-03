All apartments in St. Petersburg
317 34th Ave N Apt 307

317 34th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

317 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny suite is SWEET in north St Pete - 2/1 near shopping & transit - Key Plaza Apartments. Clean and bright 3rd floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in well-kept elevator building north of downtown. Spacious living-dining area, kitchen with ample cabinets. Master bedroom has large closet, second bedroom is large enough for a queen bed. Tiled bathroom has large vanity with good storage. Central AC, dedicated parking space. Building is located on the 4th Street corridor with multiple bus routes, shopping, restaurants. NE Shopping center is 3 blocks away with grocery, clothing, office supply and restaurants. Laundry right outside the door. Great value for qualified tenant with verifiable good rental history, income and credit. No smoking. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2568757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 have any available units?
317 34th Ave N Apt 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 have?
Some of 317 34th Ave N Apt 307's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 currently offering any rent specials?
317 34th Ave N Apt 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 pet-friendly?
No, 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 offer parking?
Yes, 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 offers parking.
Does 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 have a pool?
No, 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 does not have a pool.
Does 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 have accessible units?
No, 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 34th Ave N Apt 307 does not have units with dishwashers.

