317 34th Ave N Apt 307

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Sunny suite is SWEET in north St Pete - 2/1 near shopping & transit - Key Plaza Apartments. Clean and bright 3rd floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in well-kept elevator building north of downtown. Spacious living-dining area, kitchen with ample cabinets. Master bedroom has large closet, second bedroom is large enough for a queen bed. Tiled bathroom has large vanity with good storage. Central AC, dedicated parking space. Building is located on the 4th Street corridor with multiple bus routes, shopping, restaurants. NE Shopping center is 3 blocks away with grocery, clothing, office supply and restaurants. Laundry right outside the door. Great value for qualified tenant with verifiable good rental history, income and credit. No smoking. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



