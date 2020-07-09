3160 36th St N

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79eb8fd065 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days 12 month minimum lease Ground floor condo built in 1971 Tile throughout Assigned parking available right outside your unit - #25 Central Air Tenant pays all utilities Sorry no pets $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. HOA approval and interview also required - takes up to 7 business days. $50 HOA application fee Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises