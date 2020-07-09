All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3160 36th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3160 36th St N
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

3160 36th St N

3160 36th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3160 36th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79eb8fd065 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days 12 month minimum lease Ground floor condo built in 1971 Tile throughout Assigned parking available right outside your unit - #25 Central Air Tenant pays all utilities Sorry no pets $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. HOA approval and interview also required - takes up to 7 business days. $50 HOA application fee Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 36th St N have any available units?
3160 36th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3160 36th St N currently offering any rent specials?
3160 36th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 36th St N pet-friendly?
No, 3160 36th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3160 36th St N offer parking?
Yes, 3160 36th St N offers parking.
Does 3160 36th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 36th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 36th St N have a pool?
No, 3160 36th St N does not have a pool.
Does 3160 36th St N have accessible units?
No, 3160 36th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 36th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3160 36th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 36th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3160 36th St N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus