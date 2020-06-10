316 8th St S Unit 301

Amenities

Luxury living near Bayfront, All Children's an the Trop - You'll love the light and lofty high ceilings in this great downtown condo with city skyline views and tons of new places to explore within just a couple of blocks. Quiet condo building with just 32 units has spacious living dining area and open kitchen with all the appliances. Lovely balcony is accessible from the living room and master bedroom and boasts a great view of downtown St Petersburg. Two master suites with full baths. This is a great deal for being so close to downtown and Tropicana Field right across the street. No pets permitted. First and last month rent, plus security deposit required. App fees $50 per person. HOA registration and $100 fee required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5176455)