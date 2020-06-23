313 4TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Downtown St. Pete RENTAL in the highly desired Straub Court. Gorgeous FLOOR to CEILING Windows allowing tons of Natural Light to Pour In. 2 Bedrooms, 2 FULL Baths, 1 Car-Garage with Private Fenced Backyard. Modern & Sleek style with Hardwood Flooring, Stainless Steal Appliances (Gas Stove- professional grade), Stacked Washer & Dryer upstairs off Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Remote Motorized Blinds in Main Living Area (Sheer to Blackout Feature). Second Bedroom is on Entry Level with Ductless A.C unit. Easy access to the Garage, the Fenced Backyard and 2nd Bathroom. Key-less Entry, Security System (can connect to Professional Security company). Walking Distance to the main drag of Beach Drive and all it offers. Top Rated Restaurants, Marinas, Parks & Museums. Small dog is permitted. Water, Sewer & Trash INCLUDED.