Last updated February 15 2020 at 11:36 PM

313 4TH AVENUE N

313 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

313 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Downtown St. Pete RENTAL in the highly desired Straub Court. Gorgeous FLOOR to CEILING Windows allowing tons of Natural Light to Pour In. 2 Bedrooms, 2 FULL Baths, 1 Car-Garage with Private Fenced Backyard. Modern & Sleek style with Hardwood Flooring, Stainless Steal Appliances (Gas Stove- professional grade), Stacked Washer & Dryer upstairs off Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Remote Motorized Blinds in Main Living Area (Sheer to Blackout Feature). Second Bedroom is on Entry Level with Ductless A.C unit. Easy access to the Garage, the Fenced Backyard and 2nd Bathroom. Key-less Entry, Security System (can connect to Professional Security company). Walking Distance to the main drag of Beach Drive and all it offers. Top Rated Restaurants, Marinas, Parks & Museums. Small dog is permitted. Water, Sewer & Trash INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
313 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 313 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
313 4TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 4TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 313 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 313 4TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 313 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 4TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 313 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 313 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 313 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 313 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
