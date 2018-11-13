3126 Queen St N

Amenities
Smart home technology! Control your new home with wireless/cellular automation for climate control, lighting, entry access and video monitoring all powered by Ring and Nest technologies! You're going to love this completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! The home boasts a fabulous new kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances, laminate floors throughout most of the home, newer windows, roof, paint and a newly remodeled bathroom that screams elegance! Call for your private showing today before it's too late!!
Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.