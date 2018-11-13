All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 12 2019

3126 Queen St N

3126 Queen Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3126 Queen Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

nest technology
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
nest technology
pet friendly
Smart home technology! Control your new home with wireless/cellular automation for climate control, lighting, entry access and video monitoring all powered by Ring and Nest technologies! You're going to love this completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! The home boasts a fabulous new kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances, laminate floors throughout most of the home, newer windows, roof, paint and a newly remodeled bathroom that screams elegance! Call for your private showing today before it's too late!!

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Queen St N have any available units?
3126 Queen St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Queen St N have?
Some of 3126 Queen St N's amenities include nest technology, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Queen St N currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Queen St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Queen St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 Queen St N is pet friendly.
Does 3126 Queen St N offer parking?
No, 3126 Queen St N does not offer parking.
Does 3126 Queen St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Queen St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Queen St N have a pool?
No, 3126 Queen St N does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Queen St N have accessible units?
No, 3126 Queen St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Queen St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 Queen St N does not have units with dishwashers.
