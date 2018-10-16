3123 39th St S Apt C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car charging clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Conveniently located 1 bedroom/1 bath Villa with Garage & Laundry room! Just minutes from our beautiful Pinellas Beaches and Five minutes from Down Town St Pete, shopping and more. This unique villa community offers swimming pool, tennis courts, adjacent to Pinellas Trail, Clam Bayou park, and electric car charging station. Very updated with water proof laminate, kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in the closet. The living room has sliders that leads to a nice patio to sit out back. Call today to see this updated unit. Call for more details Frank Ambrosio 727-433-0372.