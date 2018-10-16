All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3123 39th St S Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3123 39th St S Apt C
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

3123 39th St S Apt C

3123 39th Street South · (727) 252-2621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3123 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Conveniently located 1 bedroom/1 bath Villa with Garage & Laundry room! Just minutes from our beautiful Pinellas Beaches and Five minutes from Down Town St Pete, shopping and more. This unique villa community offers swimming pool, tennis courts, adjacent to Pinellas Trail, Clam Bayou park, and electric car charging station. Very updated with water proof laminate, kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in the closet. The living room has sliders that leads to a nice patio to sit out back. Call today to see this updated unit. Call for more details Frank Ambrosio 727-433-0372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 39th St S Apt C have any available units?
3123 39th St S Apt C has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 39th St S Apt C have?
Some of 3123 39th St S Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 39th St S Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
3123 39th St S Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 39th St S Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 3123 39th St S Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3123 39th St S Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 3123 39th St S Apt C does offer parking.
Does 3123 39th St S Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3123 39th St S Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 39th St S Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 3123 39th St S Apt C has a pool.
Does 3123 39th St S Apt C have accessible units?
No, 3123 39th St S Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 39th St S Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 39th St S Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3123 39th St S Apt C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity