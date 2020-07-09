All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:20 PM

307 43rd St N

307 43rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

307 43rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
St. Petersburg - Central Oak Park - Solar Power- Zero $$ Electric Bill - Welcome to this centrally located neighborhood. This is an updated 3 bed 2 bath home. The large corner property has loads of charm in highly desirable St. Petersburg area.

Recently remodeled throughout, including granite counter tops, laminate flooring, crown molding throughout, 2 car carport, and a storage unit in the back.

Relax and enjoy. The home has solar power and your power bills a thing of the past! That's right ZERO power bills.

This great location puts you only SEVEN minutes to downtown St. Pete, night life, shopping, and easy access to both US 19 and 275.
The Beach is less than 15 minutes away...what could be better?

This beautiful home won't last long.

(RLNE5267423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 43rd St N have any available units?
307 43rd St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 43rd St N have?
Some of 307 43rd St N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 43rd St N currently offering any rent specials?
307 43rd St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 43rd St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 43rd St N is pet friendly.
Does 307 43rd St N offer parking?
Yes, 307 43rd St N offers parking.
Does 307 43rd St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 43rd St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 43rd St N have a pool?
No, 307 43rd St N does not have a pool.
Does 307 43rd St N have accessible units?
No, 307 43rd St N does not have accessible units.
Does 307 43rd St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 43rd St N does not have units with dishwashers.

