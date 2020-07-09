307 43rd St N

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

St. Petersburg - Central Oak Park - Solar Power- Zero $$ Electric Bill - Welcome to this centrally located neighborhood. This is an updated 3 bed 2 bath home. The large corner property has loads of charm in highly desirable St. Petersburg area.



Recently remodeled throughout, including granite counter tops, laminate flooring, crown molding throughout, 2 car carport, and a storage unit in the back.



Relax and enjoy. The home has solar power and your power bills a thing of the past! That's right ZERO power bills.



This great location puts you only SEVEN minutes to downtown St. Pete, night life, shopping, and easy access to both US 19 and 275.

The Beach is less than 15 minutes away...what could be better?



This beautiful home won't last long.



