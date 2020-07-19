All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

305 15TH AVENUE NE

305 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

305 15th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A GORGEOUS 2/2 Executive Bungalow in the Old NE for Lease. Luxury everything. Viking Gas Range, Hand made Custom Kitchen cabinetry, detailed millwork, gleaming 'Heart Pine' wood floors anchor this gem. Soaring vaulted ceilings are accented by the remote Gas Fireplace. Top of the line fixtures in kitchen and baths and Deep Soaking Tub in Master, with custom cabinets and a beautifully tiled shower. The 2nd Bedroom has a private entrance and the 2nd bathroom is awash in luxury Carrera Marble. There is extensive cabinet space and storage in the Inside laundry with W/D included. A top of the line water filtration system and water softener are included. Did I mention the two beautiful, and private, patios? I could go on. $2850 per month. First, Last and Security + Pet Deposit if applicable. Background and Credit check $100 pp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 15TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
305 15TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 15TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 305 15TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 15TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
305 15TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 15TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 15TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 305 15TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 305 15TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 305 15TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 15TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 15TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 305 15TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 305 15TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 305 15TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 15TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 15TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
