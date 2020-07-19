305 15TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

A GORGEOUS 2/2 Executive Bungalow in the Old NE for Lease. Luxury everything. Viking Gas Range, Hand made Custom Kitchen cabinetry, detailed millwork, gleaming 'Heart Pine' wood floors anchor this gem. Soaring vaulted ceilings are accented by the remote Gas Fireplace. Top of the line fixtures in kitchen and baths and Deep Soaking Tub in Master, with custom cabinets and a beautifully tiled shower. The 2nd Bedroom has a private entrance and the 2nd bathroom is awash in luxury Carrera Marble. There is extensive cabinet space and storage in the Inside laundry with W/D included. A top of the line water filtration system and water softener are included. Did I mention the two beautiful, and private, patios? I could go on. $2850 per month. First, Last and Security + Pet Deposit if applicable. Background and Credit check $100 pp.