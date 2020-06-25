3016 2nd Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Buyer Gets A Free Cruise! Almost Double Lot, Historic Neighborhood Of Kenwood Sits This Captivating Notable Bungalow. Significant Special Touches Adds To The Interiorgçös Warmth, Old World Charm And Character. Floor Plan Includes A Cozy Master Bedroom, Two Additional Bedrooms, A Full Bath And A Generous Sized Kitchen And Dining Room. This Home Has Volume Of Curb Appeal With The Beautiful Front Elevation With Red Accents. Relax On The Rocking Chair Front Porch With Custom Mosaic Paving. Upon Entering The Sun Drenched Main Living Room, Feast Your Eyes On The Crown Moulding, Decorative Fireplace And Built-in Shelving. This Open Floor Plan Has Recessed Lighting And Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Meal Preparation Can Be Done With Ease In The Large Kitchen With Ample Counter Space And Cabinetry. Utilize The Rear Room, Located By The Kitchen, Boasting Cathedral Ceiling And Skylights,as A Formal Dining Room Or Breakfast Nook. Retreat To The Master Bed Room After A Long Day. You Will Find Generous Storage And Decorative Wainscoting In The Bathroom. The Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office, Game Room, Home Theater. This Home Is Situated On An Oversized Lot With Rear Yard Storage Shed. Entertain In The Large Back Yard With A Deck. There Are Also Two Car Pads In The Back For Parking Plus Alley Access. Hvac Was Replaced In 2012. Conveniently Located Minutes Away From Central Ave, Seminole Park, Downtown, Highways, Shopping, Dining, And Beautiful Gold Coast Beaches. Make An Offer Today!!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS GULF BEACHES

Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



